Tech :  LIVE: Here come Apple earnings (AAPL)

LIVE: Here come Apple earnings (AAPL)

(Getty)
Apple reports its first fiscal quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Wall Street is expecting a big quarter. Here are the key numbers, via Bloomberg data:

Revenue: $87.1 billion (Apple itself expects $84 billion to $78 billion), which would represent an 11% increase year-over-year.

Earnings per share (GAAP): $3.83

Gross margin: 38.4%

iPhone sales: 80.2 million units

iPhone average selling price: $767

Q2 guidance: $67.1 billion

The holiday quarter is Apple's biggest of the year, and all signs point to a record quarter, but investors will be looking at Apple's guidance for next quarter after several reports have said that iPhone sales could be muted in the short-term.

If guidance is week, it could suggest that the "super cycle" of iPhone sales analysts have been predicting may not happen this year.

Investors will also be looking for any commentary from Apple about a potential increase in share buybacks or dividends after December's major tax cut.

Business Insider will be covering Apple's results as soon as they cross the wire.

