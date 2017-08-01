Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  LIVE: Apple earnings (AAPL)

  Published:

Apple will report earnings for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday after the market closes.

In the short term, analysts and investors will be watching to see if iPhone sales are seeing a "pause" ahead of a big expected iPhone launch this fall.

Apple may also give a hint about the upcoming iPhone release date in its revenue guidance for next quarter.

Here's what analysts are forecasting on average, via Bloomberg:

Q3 EPS (GAAP): $1.57
Q3 revenue: $44.95 billion
Gross margin: 38.2%
iPhone unit sales: 41.1 million
iPhone average sales price: $628
Q4 revenue guidance: $49.12 billion

