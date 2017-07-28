Tech :  Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's widow released a touching statement: 'We had a fairytale life'

Last week, Chester Bennington, a member of the band Linkin Park, killed himself. On Friday, Bennington's wife and the mother of their three children, Talinda Bennington, released a statement provided by the band's publicist in response to his death:

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.

"I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts.

"May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

Bennington, 41, was outspoken about his struggle with drugs and alcohol. Linkin Park had a string of hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and Bennington's vocals were one of the band's trademarks. Bennington was close friends with fellow rocker Chris Cornell, who killed himself in May.