Tech :  LG is going to introduce its next flagship smartphone next month

The company confirmed that it will launch the next version of its V-series flagship phones in an invitation to media outlets.

LG Electronics President Cho Jun-Ho at the announcement of the V20 last year. play

LG Electronics President Cho Jun-Ho at the announcement of the V20 last year.

(Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)
LG is going to introduce the next version of its V-series smartphones at IFA later next month, as confirmed in an invitation sent to media outlets (which we saw via The Verge).

The event will take place in Berlin on August 31, where LG will unveil the follow-up to 2016's V20.

The image in the invitation doesn't say much, apart from the usual "save the date" and the presence of a glowing "V" in what would be the phone's wallpaper.

The invitation image shows the outline of a phone with rounded corners and a visible "V" in the wallpaper. play

The invitation image shows the outline of a phone with rounded corners and a visible "V" in the wallpaper.

(LG)

The only two notable tidbits are the use of black colour in the "wallpaper" and the rounded corners, which might suggest a move to OLED displays — first reported by Korean outlet ET News — and a more rounded design respectively.

OLED displays light up pixels individually, and don't need a backlit panel, which means that black pixels are actually turned off, and give a higher-fidelity, deeper black.

The curvier design would line up with previous rumours, too, such as a recent one from MySmartPrice and notable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, which published a video that shows how the finalised device might look like.

Have a look for yourself below.

