Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Lenovo’s new laptops have clever built-in webcam covers so you can finally ditch the piece of tape

Tech Lenovo’s new laptops have clever built-in webcam covers so you can finally ditch the piece of tape

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The ThinkShutter is a cool new feature on Lenovo's latest laptops.

Lenovo Thinkpad_X280 play

Lenovo Thinkpad_X280

(Lenovo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Lenovo unveiled a slew of new laptops ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show next week.
  • Several laptops in the new lineup include a cool new feature called the ThinkShutter, which is a sliding security cover for the webcam.


There's a cool new reason to consider Lenovo's ThinkPads.

Among the many new tablets, laptops, and 2-in-1 machines Lenovo unveiled on Thursday, one of the more interesting innovations is a built-in webcam cover for laptops that Lenovo is calling the "ThinkShutter."

The ThinkShutter is a tiny sliding cover that sits next to the webcam at the top of the device. It can be moved to the side when you want to make a Skype call or record a video, then slid back again when you're not using the webcam in order to protect your privacy.

The ThinkPad X280 ($999) has the ThinkShutter cover, as do three laptops in Lenovo's T series — the T480s, T480, and T580 laptops, which go for $989, $1,269, and $1,079, respectively.

If you've ever seen someone with an old piece of tape stuck over the webcam on their $1,000 machine, you know just how silly it can look. But many smart people who know about technology do this, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who puts tape over his computer's webcam and microphone jack, and former FBI director James Comey, who once said, “I put a piece of tape over the camera because I saw somebody smarter than I am had a piece of tape over their camera.” The ThinkShutter may be a small tweak, but it's a subtle and effective solution for anyone concerned about their privacy.

Top 3

1 Tech You've been charging your smart phone wrongbullet
2 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
3 Tech The Dutch plan to build the world's biggest wind farm, complete...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Silicon Valley elites can't get enough of dangerous, untreated 'raw water' — here's why it's a bad idea
null
Tech How Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg uses New Year's resolutions to improve himself
null
Tech Baltimore residents are resorting to GoFundMe to heat their freezing public schools
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.
Tech Bill Gates: Trust me, the world is really getting better, not worse