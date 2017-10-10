Tech :  Lego's gigantic 'Lego House' has brick masterpieces and a secret vault — here's what it's like inside

In Billund, Denmark, the fantasy of inhabiting a Lego house has become reality.

Earlier this October, Lego unveiled its new Lego House — a 130,000-square-foot building that is equal parts experimentation lab, prototype testing grounds, and shrine to the colorful bricks.

Here's what it's like inside.

From the street, the building looks white. It's only from above that viewers can gaze upon the multi-colored roofs and outdoor seating.

In partnership with architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, which designed the structure, Lego began building the Lego House in 2014. Initially, it used as its model a small-scale replica made from (big surprise) Lego bricks.

The 1:100 model toured the world, stopping in places like Switzerland, France, and the US. It also visited BrickCon, one of the largestLego conventions in the world, in Seattle, Washington.

Even before you enter Lego House, the building dwarfs you as you climb atop the over-sized Lego bricks spanning opposing sides of the building.

Inside Lego House, visitors can tour multiple rooms meant to engage people emotionally, creatively, socially, and cognitively.

In the Green Zone, dedicated to socialization, visitors can create minifigures ("minifigs," for short) and stitch together their own stop-motion videos.

In the Yellow Zone, designed to explore emotions, people can build sea life from LEGO bricks and scan them into an iPad software setup to see the creature come alive.

The Red Zone, meanwhile, is for creativity.

The centerpiece of the Red Zone is a Lego-built waterfall crashing into a Lego pool.

Freeform tanks of Lego bricks, each built at kid-friendly heights, let visitors construct abstract designs and towers.

There is also a master staircase that leads around a 50-foot-tall tree composed of 6.3 million Lego bricks.

Lego has said the tree is meant to pay homage to the company's beginnings. When Lego bricks were first manufactured, they were made out of wood, not plastic.

The tree is meant to symbolize those origins, in addition to marking the company's "roots."

The stairs lead to the third-floor Masterpiece Gallery, a sprawling room located beneath eight skylights made in the image of Lego connector studs.

Inside the Masterpiece Gallery are handfuls of intricate designs, all employing the original 2 x 4 brick. The centerpieces are three 10-foot-tall dinosaurs standing before their respective Lego dinosaur eggs.

From the gallery, people can also access the roof to get panoramic views of the city.

There is even an underground vault that contain 500 of the most treasured Lego sets from the past 50 years. Visitors can browse through the sets and take a virtual trip through time.

Lego expects more than 250,000 people to visit the Lego House annually, as everything but the colored zones are free to the general public.

Admission to the entire Lego House is $31. The building also comes with three restaurants, outdoor seating, and a Lego store.

Lego even has a name for the adults who make the grown-up trek to Billund. They are AFoLs, or Adult Fans of Lego.