Tech :  Lego's gigantic 'Lego House' has brick masterpieces and a secret vault — here's what it's like inside

In Billund, Denmark, a shrine and laboratory dedicated to LEGO is now officially open.
Earlier this October, Lego unveiled its new Lego House — a 130,000-square-foot building that is equal parts experimentation lab, prototype testing grounds, and shrine to the colorful bricks.
Here's what it's like inside.
In partnership with architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, which designed the structure, Lego began building the Lego House in 2014. Initially, it used as its model a small-scale replica made from (big surprise) Lego bricks.
The 1:100 model toured the world, stopping in places like Switzerland, France, and the US. It also visited BrickCon, one of the largestLego conventions in the world, in Seattle, Washington.
In the Green Zone, dedicated to socialization, visitors can create minifigures ("minifigs," for short) and stitch together their own stop-motion videos.
In the Yellow Zone, designed to explore emotions, people can build sea life from LEGO bricks and scan them into an iPad software setup to see the creature come alive.
The centerpiece of the Red Zone is a Lego-built waterfall crashing into a Lego pool.
Freeform tanks of Lego bricks, each built at kid-friendly heights, let visitors construct abstract designs and towers.
Lego has said the tree is meant to pay homage to the company's beginnings. When Lego bricks were first manufactured, they were made out of wood, not plastic.
The tree is meant to symbolize those origins, in addition to marking the company's "roots."
Inside the Masterpiece Gallery are handfuls of intricate designs, all employing the original 2 x 4 brick. The centerpieces are three 10-foot-tall dinosaurs standing before their respective Lego dinosaur eggs.
From the gallery, people can also access the roof to get panoramic views of the city.
Admission to the entire Lego House is $31. The building also comes with three restaurants, outdoor seating, and a Lego store.
Lego even has a name for the adults who make the grown-up trek to Billund. They are AFoLs, or Adult Fans of Lego.