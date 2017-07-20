Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Legendary Pokémon are finally coming to 'Pokémon Go,' something fans have been asking from the start

The long wait is over: Legendary Pokémon are finally coming to "Pokemon GO!"

Pokemon Go play

Pokemon Go

(Niantic Labs/The Pokémon Company)

On July 22, when "Pokémon Go" holds its first major public event at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, the game's first Legendary Pokémon will be revealed through a new function: Legendary Raids.

If all of this sounds like gibberish to you, allow me to walk back some jargon:

  • Legendary Pokémon are a handful of Pokémon that haven't appeared yet in "Pokémon Go," despite showing up in the game's code.
  • "Raids" are a concept in video games where players group up to take down an enemy together.

In "Pokémon Go," Legendary Pokémon are finally being added as a group activity — presumably, the folks who gather at Grant Park on July 22 will form a unified team to take down the massive Legendary Pokémon that appear.

It's not clear how often those Legendary Pokémon will appear subsequently, but the press release offers a hint: "If Trainers successfully defeat the Legendary Pokemon in Chicago, that Pokémon will start appearing in Legendary Raid Battles around the world beginning July 23, 2017." Good luck, Chicago trainers!

Check out the first trailer of the Legendary Pokémon addition right here:

