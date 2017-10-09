Tech :  Kwesé TV launches in Kenya to take on DStv, GOtv, as TStv poses similar challenge in Nigeria

The fight for Africa’s pay-tv market has become tenser as Econet Media launched its Kwese TV in Kenya. Thus further threatens market leadership of DStv and Gotv.

According to industry analysts, these developments will impact on the quality of content and pricing model in the market.

For Kwese TV, the media arm of the telecom giant is banking on its “pay as you watch” payment model. This pricing model allows subscribers to buy 3, 7 and 30 day passes to its full channel bouquet for as little as 475 KES ($4.60).

This is the same pricing model adopted by the new TSTV in Nigeria, as most subscribers consider it best for their interest.

According to Kennedy Ojung’a General Manager for Kwesé TV Kenya, “Our flexible payment option gives viewers a way to structure their TV viewing to suit their lifestyle.

“In addition to this our ‘always-on’ Kwese Free bouquet means 24/7 access our free-to-air channels whether you have paid your subscription or not.”

Last year, Econet Media launched its Kwesé’s free-to-air sports channel in Kenya. Since then, the channel has signed many international and local content deals to boost its sports contents and programming. The latest content deal is with the British Broadcasting Commission (BBC) in September 2017.

The pay-Tv is a multi-platform with over 60 channels aired via its Kwesé’s satellite set-top-box (decoder).

Kwesé TV has rights to NBA and ESPN content, Premier League (EPL), Copa Del Rey, Netball Africa and the National Football League.

More so, its sports channel, Kwesé sport, has secured rights to 2018 FIFA World Cup which would broadcast free across the continent.