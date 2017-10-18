Tech :  Kevin Smith will donate the residuals from his films produced by Harvey Weinstein to a nonprofit that supports female filmmakers

Thanks to Miramax — Harvey and Bob Weinstein's first independent film company — writer and director Kevin Smith got his big break in the industry. In the early 90s, Miramax bought the rights to Smith's low-budget comedy, "Clerks," that went on to be a cult hit.

But amid the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, Smith has announced that he will donate all future residuals from his movies backed by Weinstein to Women in Film, a nonprofit that supports female filmmakers.

“My entire career is tied up with the man,” Smith said on the Hollywood Babble-On podcast. “I just wanted to make some f---ing movies, that’s it. And no f---ing movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f--- it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f---ing horrible.”

Smith said that he was not aware of Weinstein's behavior. “I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f---ing help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend. I didn’t know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me.”

When the allegations first broke out in The New York Times, Smith wrote on Twitter that he felt "ashamed" that he was profiting from Weinstein while others were suffering.

More than half of Smith's movies were produced by Weinstein, including "Clerks," "Clerks II," "Chasing Amy," "Jersey Girl," and "Zack and Miri Make a Porno."

Smith also said that if The Weinstein Company goes under, he will donate $2,000 to Women in Film every month for the rest of his life.

You can listen to the Hollywood Babble-On podcast below: