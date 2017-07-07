Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Kesha shared the powerful meaning behind her first single in 4 years

Tech Kesha shared the powerful meaning behind her first single in 4 years

  • Published:

Kesha just released her first single in four years, 'Praying,' which contains a powerful message of perseverance.

Kesha at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards play

Kesha at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

(Kevin Winters/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kesha released her new single "Praying" yesterday morning, after four long years of being trapped in music purgatory, unable to produce any new music due to contract restraints, and the ongoing court battle surrounding them.

"Praying," as described by Kesha in a personal essay she wrote for Lenny Letter, is all about triumphing through adversity, and finding peace in forgiving those who have hurt you. Kesha credits Ryan Lewis and Ben Abraham fo helping her "channel all this raw emotion into a powerful song."

For the last few years, Kesha has been trying to free herself from her contract with Dr. Luke, her former producer and mentor whom she alleges drugged, and sexually and verbally assaulted her during her time recording with him at Sony. Sony finally removed Dr Luke from the company back in April, according to Pitchfork, and now Kesha's new album "Rainbow" is being released under his former label Kemosabe.

In her Lenny Letter essay, Kesha also praises Jonas Åkerlund for helping her create the music video for "Praying," which juxtaposes vivid, dark imagery (men wearing creepily realistic pig masks taunting Kesha), with brilliant, bright hues, and compelling visual effects — presumably a nod to Kesha overcoming her legal battles and eating disorder.

Kesha describes her new album as "just the beginning," and even the last scene of her music video is superimposed with the words "The Beginning."

In "Praying," Kesha sings:

"You brought the flames and you put me through hel / I had to learn how to fight for myself / And we both know all the truth I could tell / I'll just say this is I wish you farewell"

It seems like Kesha is saying goodbye to her painful past, and the result is a beautiful, soulful song, and a visually striking music video.

Kesha's single "Praying" comes from her new album "Rainbow," set to be released August 11.

You can watch the music video for Kesha's new single "Praying" here:

Top 3

1 NCC Etisalat Nigeria resolves $1.2 billion debts issue with creditorsbullet
2 Tech Bill Gates made these 15 predictions in 1999 — and it's scary how...bullet
3 Tech There's an easy way to download the new Jay-Z album for free —...bullet

Tech

null
Tech What NASA could do with the US military's budget
The Great Red Spot, taken from 1.64 million miles away, by the Voyager 1 probe.
Tech NASA is about to fly over Jupiter's biggest storm for the first time — here's what the photos might look like
Fusion Univision newsroom
Tech Fusion is planning to rebrand under a new name: Splinter
A Waymo self-driving car.
Tech Waymo drops some patent claims against Uber in its landmark self-driving car lawsuit (GOOG)