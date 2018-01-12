Tech :  Kendrick Lamar raps emphatically on this week's best new song — here are 4 more you can stream right now

news

This week, Kendrick Lamar collaborated with Jay Rock and Future on a track for Marvel's upcoming "Black Panther" movie, and Jack White released a single from his upcoming third solo album.

Here are the 5 best new songs you can stream right now:

Jack White — "Respect Commander"

Jack White's two-sided lead single from his upcoming third solo album, "Boarding House Reach," features one quality track in "Respect Commander," a frenetic, prog-rock piece with a heavy, blues-influenced interlude.

Khruangbin — "Friday Morning"

Khruangbin, a Texas-based trio, melds African and Middle Eastern influences with '70s-style funk. The band's latest single, "Friday Morning," is a slow-building and serene mix of winding guitar and bass.

Rhye — "Song For You"

Mike Milosh's R&B project Rhye stays in its effective realm of strings-laden slow jams on "Song For You," a four-minute single with emotive guitar work that recalls the more contemplative songs of The Velvet Underground.

Jonny Greenwood — "House of Woodcock"

Newly available for streaming, Jonny Greenwood's Golden Globe-nominated soundtrack to Paul Thomas Anderson's movie "Phantom Thread" features 18 classical-influenced tracks from the Radiohead band member. "House of Woodcock," its centerpiece, captures the film's beguiling shifts in mood.

Jay Rock — "King's Dead" (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake)

Kendrick Lamar joins his TDE labelmate Jay Rock, rapper Future, and the English singer-producer James Blake on "King's Dead," an emphatic single from the Kendrick-curated soundtrack to Marvel's "Black Panther" with a dizzying, minute-long outro verse from Lamar.