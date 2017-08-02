Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Kanye West's lawsuit claims an insurance company is withholding tour money from him because of 'use of marijuana'

Kanye West has sued Lloyd's of London for $10 million, alleging the firm is withholding money from his canceled 2016 tour by citing West's "use of marijuana."

(Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)
Kanye West has sued insurance firm Lloyd's of London for $10 million, alleging that the company is withholding payments from West's canceled 2016 tour dates by saying, in part, that the rapper's "use of marijuana" may allow them to deny his insurance claim, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

West's Saint Pablo tour ended in an erratic fashion in November 2016.

After vocalizing his support for the newly elected President Donald Trump at a show in San Jose, California, West criticized Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Hillary Clinton, and Mark Zuckerberg in a rambling rant at a Sacramento concert two days later. At the latter show, he abruptly walked off the stage three songs in, canceled his remaining 21 tour dates, and admitted himself to a UCLA neuropsychiatric hospital, where he stayed for a week.

West's touring company, Very Good Touring, wrote in the lawsuit that Lloyd's of London hasn't given them "any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that West’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good."

West's lawyer, Howard King, said in the lawsuit that the firm's claims of West's alleged marijuana use as a means to withhold payments is an "unsupportable contention."

The suit also alleges that Lloyd's brought confidential information about West to the attention of the news media, and it claims that the firm's chosen doctor said at the time that West’s mental condition was "disabling" enough to prevent him from continuing the rest of his tour, according to The Guardian.

Lloyd's of London has said they will not comment on on-going cases.

