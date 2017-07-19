Tech :  Justin Bieber's version of 'Despacito' is now the most-streamed song of all time

The Justin Bieber-featuring remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit single, "Despacito," is now the most streamed song of all time, according to Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

"Despacito" has accrued a combined total of 4.6 billion global streams across all streaming platforms since its release in April.

The previous record-holder was Justin Bieber's 2015 single "Sorry," which has accumulated 4.38 billion streams.

"Despacito" has spent ten straight weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart. Fonsi released the original version in January, before making a play for the charts by adding a Spanish-singing Bieber to the song in April.

Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, praised Fonsi and "Despacito" in the following statement:

"Luis Fonsi already had the undisputed, biggest song of the year – and now he’s setting even bigger records. Streaming has opened up the possibility of a song with a different beat, from a different culture and in a different language to become a juggernaut of success around the world. My congratulations to Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, as well as everyone at Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Republic Records and Def Jam, on this tremendous accomplishment."

Watch the video for "Despacito" below: