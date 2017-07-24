Tech :  Justin Bieber just canceled the rest of his world tour

Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates on his "Purpose" world tour after performing 150 shows.

Bieber's website and Facebook page were updated Monday afternoon with the news that Bieber would be ending the tour prematurely due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The "Purpose" tour had 15 shows remaining through the summer and fall in North America and Asia. It was supposed to end on October 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bieber was recently banned from performing in China for "bad behavior," and one of his final tour dates was in Hong Kong, China.

Purchased tickets will be refunded, according to Bieber's statement.