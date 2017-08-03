Tech :  Justin Bieber explains why he canceled his world tour: 'I want my career to be sustainable'

Justin Bieber has finally spoken out about his decision to cancel the remaining dates of his "Purpose" world tour.

The 23-year-old singer posted an extended note on Instagram Wednesday, explaining that he ended the tour prematurely because he wants his career and life to be "sustainable."

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE," Bieber wrote. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."

Bieber also went on to address his controversial behavior over the past few years.

"I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times," he wrote. "“I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!"

Bieber canceled his world tour due to "unforeseen circumstances" on July 24. After having performed 150 shows since the tour began in March 2016, he had 15 dates remaining in cities across North America and Asia.