Tech :  Just Eat is hiring ex-Moneysupermarket.com boss Peter Plumb as its new CEO

Food delivery service Just Eat has announced that it plans to appoint Peter Plumb, the former boss of price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com, as its new CEO.

On September 18, Plumb will replace Paul Harrison, the company's interim CEO. Harrison will then continue in his permanent role as chief financial officer.

"I'm delighted to be joining Just Eat at such an exciting time," said Plumb in a statement. "The talented team has built an innovative service into a truly international platform with clear leadership positions in many markets around the world. I look forward to working with the Just Eat family of employees and restaurant owners to help more people around the world enjoy the food they love, wherever they are and whenever they want."

Plumb left Moneysupermarket.com in May after serving at the helm of the company since February 2009. During his tenure, Plumb led the acquisition of rival MoneySavingExpert.com, and more than doubled the company's share price. Prior to Moneysupermarket.com, Plumb held a number of senior positions at Dyson, Disney, and Dunhumby.

Andrew Griffith, interim chairman of Just Eat, said in a statement: "Peter has an excellent track record of creating value for shareholders in high growth consumer digital businesses. His passion for customers and innovation, as well as his international experience in driving brands, and proven capability to retain, deepen and build senior management teams, made him a standout choice for the Board."

Just Eat was led by founder David Buttress up until March when he left due to "urgent family matters." In May, Buttress joined 83North, one of the food delivery startup's first investors, as a venture capital partner. "When we started Just Eat in March 2006 I was 29," Buttress told Business Insider. "I'm nearly 41 now. For the last 11 years, I’ve done nothing but think about takeaway. While I've loved doing that, there comes a point where there are other things you want to think about."