Tech :  'Jumanji' just won't go away — it's No. 1 at the box office again

news

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" pulls off the rare feat of coming back to win the domestic box office after losing it the weekend before.

The movie now has a domestic total gross of $352.62 million, just under Dwayne Johnson's all-time best domestic grossing movie, "Furious 7."



With Sony planning to have a sequel ready by Christmas 2019, the stage may be set for a showdown with "Star Wars: Episode IX."



The remarkable box office run for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" isn't over yet.

After falling to second place last weekend at the domestic box office with the opening of the YA franchise "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/Kevin Hart/Jack Black actioner found its way back to first place this weekend with an estimated $11 million, according to boxofficepro.com.

This was despite coming in third place on Friday box office returns, behind "Maze Runner" and the only new release this weekend, the horror movie starring Helen Mirren, "Winchester." "Welcome to the Jungle" kicked it into gear on Saturday, winning the day with a $6 million take that powered its weekend win.

A movie finding its way back to the No. 1 spot at the box office after losing it the weekend before this late in its theatrical run is a rarity. But "Welcome to the Jungle" has been shocking the box office experts throughout its theatrical run. And it's also a testament to the movie's studio, Sony, which has continued to get behind it leading to the movie's dominance of the weak competition in January and early February.

The weekend win for "Welcome to the Jungle" marks the fourth out of seven weeks its been in theaters. The movie now has a total domestic gross of $352.64 million, putting it just under the highest-grossing domestic movie of Johnson's career ("Furious 7," $353 million).

Sony is definitely heading full-steam ahead on a sequel, and with plans of it being ready for release by Christmas 2019, it may face off against "Star Wars: Episode IX." Could a studio have found its kryptonite against the "Star Wars" franchise?

"Welcome to the Jungle" opened a week after "The Last Jedi" opened, stayed in second place through the end of the year, and finally topped the latest "Star Wars" movie in the new year. With the performance by The Rock's latest hit since then, it sets the stage for quite an exciting match up to end 2019 if everything works out the right way.

Also this weekend, "Maze Runner" came in second with $10.2 million. In third place was "Winchester" with $9.3 million.