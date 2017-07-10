Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Judge rules Johnny Depp's outrageous spending habits aren't relevant in his legal battle with ex-managers

Tech Judge rules Johnny Depp's outrageous spending habits aren't relevant in his legal battle with ex-managers

  • Published:

Johnny Depp's $2 million a month spending sprees won't factor into the legal battle with his ex-mangers, now that a judge has said they aren't relevant.

Johnny Depp wide play

Johnny Depp wide

(John Phillips/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Johnny Depp's outrageous spending, which at one time totaled up to $2 million a month, isn't relevant in the current legal battle he has with his ex-business mangers.

According to Deadline, L.A. superior court judge Teresa Beaudet found that The Management Group (TMG) — which counter-sued Depp after the actor sued its principals Joel and Robert Mandel for allegedly collecting millions in fees without his consent in January — failed to connect how Depp's spending relates to the money the actor allegedly still owes the company.

“The pages of allegations of Depp’s allegedly outrageous spending clearly have no relevance to the 5% commission allegedly owed TMG from the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' payout, or to the final work done by TMG on transitioning their files to Depp’s new representatives,” Judge Beaudet wrote.

However, the fraud claim against Depp still stands. TMG alleged that its employees aided in Depp's transition to a new business manager because it was told repeatedly it would be paid for the work.

"TMG alleged that Cross-Defendants never intended to abide by their promises and TMG reasonably relied on the alleged false promises by doing the 386 hours of work during those last two weeks of March," Beaudet wrote. "TMG has sufficiently alleged the elements of an action for promissory fraud with sufficient specificity."

The case will go before a jury on January 24 next year.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Twitter has a very strong case to delete Trump's account (TWTR)bullet

Tech

A portrait of famed inventor Nikola Tesla at age 34.
Tech The fascinating life of Nikola Tesla, the genius who electrified the world and dreamed up death rays
The sun rises over the skyline of Pittsburgh, Pa., reflected in the Allegheny River on a foggy morning in December 2015.
Tech How Pittsburgh embraced a radical environmental movement popping up in conservative towns across America
null
Tech A Harvard psychologist reveals the mind trick that can curb your appetite
Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Tech How the opening weekend box office for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' compares to that of other Spider-Man films