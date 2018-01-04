Home > Business Insider > Tech >

JetBlue is giving all of its crew members a $1,000 bonus (JBLU, LUV, AAL)

JetBlue is giving all of its crew members a $1,000 bonus (JBLU, LUV, AAL)

  • Published:

JetBlue's decision follows similar moves by Southwest and American Airlines, which announced $1,000 bonuses for employees on Tuesday.

JetBlue Mint Service play

JetBlue Mint Service

(JetBlue)
  • JetBlue is giving all of its crew members a $1,000 bonus by the end of February.
  • The airline's decision follows similar moves by Southwest and American Airlines, which announced $1,000 bonuses for employees on Tuesday.
  • Many companies have attributed the bonuses to the GOP tax bill that was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.


JetBlue will give all of its crew members a $1,000 bonus by the end of February, CNBC reports. The bonus applies to crew members working for JetBlue as of December 31, 2017.

The airline's decision follows similar moves by Southwest and American Airlines, which announced $1,000 bonuses for their employees on Tuesday. While JetBlue has not announced the reason for its bonuses, Southwest and American indicated that the GOP tax plan President Donald Trump signed into law in December motivated their decisions.

The tax plan cuts the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, among other measures affecting individuals and businesses. Companies in other industries, like AT&T and Bank of America, also announced employee bonuses after the tax plan passed both houses of Congress.

JetBlue has run a number of promotions over the past few months, including one with Amazon that went awry. The promotion involves a board game that included a free flight, but customers complained that the board games sold out before they had a chance to buy them.

