Tech :  Jennifer Lawrence slams Harvey Weinstein, and says she is 'deeply disturbed' by sexual harassment allegations

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out about producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment, saying she is "deeply disturbed," in a statement released to Variety Monday.

Lawrence said she was never harassed by the producer when she worked with him five years ago, and that she was not aware of any allegations made against him.

"This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence starred in the Weinstein-produced film "Silver Linings Playbook" that came out in 2012. Her performance in the film earned her both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for best actress.

In her 2013 Golden Globe acceptance speech for best actress, Lawrence famously said, "Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me up here today."

Lawrence concluded her statement by saying that her, “heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions," and that she thanks "them for their bravery to come forward.”