Tech :  Jay-Z shared a new video for his revealing song '4:44'

Jay-Z has released a video for his revealing song "4:44," the title track to his new album, "4:44."

On Friday, Jay-Z released a short film for his revealing song "4:44," the title track to his new album ("4:44").

The song drew widespread attention upon the album's release because Jay-Z's candid lyrics on the song detail his infidelities, and find him apologizing numerous times to his wife, Beyoncé, for the turbulence of their marriage.

The 8-minute long video for the track features a scattered collage of film, including video of actress Eartha Kitt speaking on love, clips of Beyoncé and Jay performing together, and dozens of other pieces of seemingly random footage.

Jay's platinum-selling album "4:44" is now available on all major streaming services (except Spotify).

Tidal subscribers can watch the video for "4:44" below. If you aren't a subscriber, you can watch a 44-second preview:

