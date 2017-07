Tech :  Jay-Z announced a huge tour for his new album '4:44' — here are the dates and how to buy tickets

On Monday, Jay-Z announced a 31-date tour in support of his critically acclaimed new album, "4:44."

The 4:44 Tour starts on October 27th in Anaheim, California, and makes 29 stops throughout North America before ending on December 21st at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on July 14th, but Tidal subscribers can buy tickets today at noon through an exclusive pre-sale.

"4:44" went instantly platinum upon its release last week, due to Sprint's purchasing a million copies of the album in a partnership with Jay-Z's streaming service, Tidal. The album did not appear on the Billboard 200 album chart this week, however, because the chart disqualified its Sprint-purchased copies.

Check out the 4:44 Tour dates below, via Rolling Stone:

October 27 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

October 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 1 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 5 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

November 7 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 8 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 12 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

November 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

November 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 18 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 21 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 25 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 29 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

December 2 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

December 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

December 13 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

December 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 16 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

December 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 19 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum