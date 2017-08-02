Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Japan's mouthwatering school lunch program is a model for the rest of the world

Tech Japan's mouthwatering school lunch program is a model for the rest of the world

  • Published:

In Japanese cafeterias, kids serve one another food that American kids have probably never eaten.

null play

null

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japanese school lunches aren't synonymous with "mystery meat," but rather, shokuiku. It means "food and nutrition education," and it's a vital part of the Japanese child's early education.

Beginning in elementary school, kids come to understand that what you put into your body matters a great deal in how you think and feel throughout the day — and how you go about your life.

As a country, Japan prioritizes school lunch. If parents can't front the $2.50 cost of a meal, free and reduced lunch programs help kids stay full.

"Japan's standpoint is that school lunches are a part of education," Masahiro Oji, a government director of school health education, told the Washington Post in 2013, "not a break from it."

Here's what it looks like to be one of the global leaders in lunchtime.

Lunchtime in Japanese primary schools is almost sacred. It isn't hurried — kids get the time just to sit and eat, not to mention wash their hands in an orderly fashion.

Lunchtime in Japanese primary schools is almost sacred. It isn't hurried — kids get the time just to sit and eat, not to mention wash their hands in an orderly fashion. play

Lunchtime in Japanese primary schools is almost sacred. It isn't hurried — kids get the time just to sit and eat, not to mention wash their hands in an orderly fashion.

(Yuriko Nakao/Reuters)


Kids often sit in organized groups rather than a random free-for-all. The goal is to get students accustomed to discipline and cleanliness.

Kids often sit in organized groups rather than a random free-for-all. The goal is to get students accustomed to discipline and cleanliness. play

Kids often sit in organized groups rather than a random free-for-all. The goal is to get students accustomed to discipline and cleanliness.

(Toru Hanai/Reuters)


Kids also serve one another in an effort to reinforce a culture of self-sufficiency. In many schools, there is no janitor. Kids learn to pick up after themselves.

Kids also serve one another in an effort to reinforce a culture of self-sufficiency. In many schools, there is no janitor. Kids learn to pick up after themselves. play

Kids also serve one another in an effort to reinforce a culture of self-sufficiency. In many schools, there is no janitor. Kids learn to pick up after themselves.

(Shutterstock)

Source: NPR



Rice has been a staple for decades, but it wasn't until the 1970s that school lunches began to look mostly like what they do today.

Rice has been a staple for decades, but it wasn't until the 1970s that school lunches began to look mostly like what they do today. play

Rice has been a staple for decades, but it wasn't until the 1970s that school lunches began to look mostly like what they do today.

(Yuriko Nakao/Reuters)

Source: The Washington Post



Lunch often comes with a main dish, rice, and a side soup. This lunch has miso soup, a small packet of dried fish, milk, rice, and pork fried with vegetables.

Lunch often comes with a main dish, rice, and a side soup. This lunch has miso soup, a small packet of dried fish, milk, rice, and pork fried with vegetables. play

Lunch often comes with a main dish, rice, and a side soup. This lunch has miso soup, a small packet of dried fish, milk, rice, and pork fried with vegetables.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Another option might include tofu with meat sauce on rice, paired with a salad, apple, and carton of milk.

Another option might include tofu with meat sauce on rice, paired with a salad, apple, and carton of milk. play

Another option might include tofu with meat sauce on rice, paired with a salad, apple, and carton of milk.

(Wikimedia Commons)


At Jinego Elementary School, in Akita Prefecture, a typical lunch includes chicken, rice, miso wakame soup, vegetable salad, milk, and a tangerine.

At Jinego Elementary School, in Akita Prefecture, a typical lunch includes chicken, rice, miso wakame soup, vegetable salad, milk, and a tangerine. play

At Jinego Elementary School, in Akita Prefecture, a typical lunch includes chicken, rice, miso wakame soup, vegetable salad, milk, and a tangerine.

(Wikimedia Commons)


Jinego Elementary will occasionally offer curry and rice, which comes with milk and fruit salad. Many other schools will offer Korean or Italian food at least once a week.

Jinego Elementary will occasionally offer curry and rice, which comes with milk and fruit salad. Many other schools will offer Korean or Italian food at least once a week. play

Jinego Elementary will occasionally offer curry and rice, which comes with milk and fruit salad. Many other schools will offer Korean or Italian food at least once a week.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: The Washington Post



About 25 miles away, Yashima Junior High School offers students rice, pork, and egg; lemon yogurt; tofu seaweed soup; and milk.

About 25 miles away, Yashima Junior High School offers students rice, pork, and egg; lemon yogurt; tofu seaweed soup; and milk. play

About 25 miles away, Yashima Junior High School offers students rice, pork, and egg; lemon yogurt; tofu seaweed soup; and milk.

(Wikimedia Commons)


The end result isn't just a satisfied student body, but one that learns responsibility and healthy eating habits. Japan's life expectancy is among the highest in the world, while it's rate of obesity is well below the global average.

The end result isn't just a satisfied student body, but one that learns responsibility and healthy eating habits. Japan's life expectancy is among the highest in the world, while it's rate of obesity is well below the global average. play

The end result isn't just a satisfied student body, but one that learns responsibility and healthy eating habits. Japan's life expectancy is among the highest in the world, while it's rate of obesity is well below the global average.

(Yuriko Nakao/Reuters)

Source: IDEAS



With the end of any good meal comes one inevitability: naptime.

With the end of any good meal comes one inevitability: naptime. play

With the end of any good meal comes one inevitability: naptime.

(Yuriko Nakao/Reuters)


Top 3

1 Tech We may have been wrong about ‘good’ cholesterol all this timebullet
2 Tech There's even more evidence that one type of exercise is the...bullet
3 Tech Pluto and its moon Charon have something that doesn't exist...bullet

Tech

"The Emoji Movie."
Tech 'The Emoji Movie' used a sneaky tactic to make money despite its horrible Rotten Tomatoes score
null
Tech I switched from iPhone 7 to Google's Pixel XL, and I have some feelings about it
Snapchat Discover
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
null
Tech Inside the Dutch 'dementia village' that offers beer, bingo, and top-notch healthcare