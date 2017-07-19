Home > Business Insider > Tech >

It's now been 21 straight quarters of declining revenue for tech giant IBM (IBM)

  Published:
IBM is on a cold streak.

The tech giant reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said its revenue declined roughly 5% since Q2 2016. As this chart from Statista shows, that was its 21st straight quarter of year-over-year revenue decline.

To keep things in perspective, IBM still generated $19.3 billion in revenue this past quarter. The company is trying to pivot its focus to areas like cloud computing, and those “strategic imperatives,” as IBM calls them, have generally been a boon of late — though growth did slow this past quarter, prompting a stock fall. Its cloud business grew 15% year-over-year, though.

Still, the company remains tied to the legacy computing businesses — like selling PC workstations and servers — that made it a giant in the first place. Those segments will likely continue to drag down its bottom line going forward. Change is hard when you’re huge.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider/Statista)



