Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  It's not just Zuckerberg — Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is a big fan of universal basic income

Tech It's not just Zuckerberg — Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is a big fan of universal basic income

  • Published:

Slack's CEO took to Twitter on Friday to further a discussion on the role that family money has played in some of the most successful businesses.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield play

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield

(Slack)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Booming tech salaries and the resulting wage gap have put the greater San Francisco area at the center of conversations about income inequality in the United States. It's even become a central issue for a certain not-running-for-president billionaire, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In particular, Zuckerberg is an outspoken advocate for a universal basic income, which would guarantee all citizens a monthly stipend to cover basic expenses like food and rent.

Advocates say the system is one of the surest ways to lift people from existing poverty, and it also happens to be a societal safeguard for when automation and AI take over more and more jobs.

Turns out, Zuckerberg isn't the only CEO who thinks it's a good idea.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield took to Twitter on Friday to further a discussion on the role that family money has played in some of the most successful businesses.

"Doesn't have to be much, but giving people even a very small safety net would unlock a huge amount of entrepreneurialism," Butterfield Tweeted.

Butterfield, who is from Canada, went on to say that he thinks free healthcare is more vital than a free college education.

"Plenty of people are happy and successful without any college, whereas all dead people are just dead," he wrote.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech Tons of Coinbase users fled the platform after it rejected...bullet
3 Tech Here's our first look at the mysterious $1,200 smartphone from...bullet

Tech

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki could get a lock on young video viewers by adding Snapchat to the menu.
Tech Snapchat would let Google finally conquer the $72 billion TV ad market and stop Facebook in its tracks (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, SNAP)
null
Tech Miami is getting a $120 million urban park from the designer of The High Line
The next Google Pixel may look a lot like the old one — just without the headphone jack.
Tech It looks like Google’s next Pixel phones will ditch the headphone jack, too (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech It looks like Spotify is finally coming to the Xbox