Tech :  It sounds like Eminem has a new album on the way soon

Eminem's ninth studio album could be here soon, according to Allen Hughes, the director of the Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine HBO documentary, "The Defiant Ones."

(Jason DeCrow/AP)
Hughes, who has worked extensively with Eminem's Aftermath label boss Dr. Dre for his new documentary, told Uproxx that Dre was recently producing a new track for Eminem's album in the "11th hour."

"People don't know this: Dre records every day," Hughes told the outlet. "Literally, he's in there recording songs every day. He's like Picasso in that way. He's always painting. Right now he's producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre's still real active in music, you know?"

Hughes' statement seems to suggest that Eminem's ninth album is imminent and under a deadline.

Rapper 2Chainz also revealed recently that he has worked on new music with Eminem, and he confirmed that the Detroit rapper has a "project coming out."

Eminem's last album, 2013's "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," has sold over four million copies since its release.

