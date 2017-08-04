Tech :  It looks like Google’s next Pixel phones will ditch the headphone jack, too (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google is expected to refresh its Pixel smartphones in the coming months, but when the new models get here, they may annoy those who haven’t jumped to wireless headphones just yet.

That’s because Google will join the likes of Apple, HTC, and Motorola by omitting the 3.5mm headphone jack from both of its upcoming handsets, according to a new report from VentureBeat’s Evan Blass. The move has been rumored before.

Blass, who has a long history of accurately leaking gadgets before they arrive, says that Google will split manufacturing duties for this year’s Pixel devices: HTC, the maker of last year’s Pixels, is said to be handling the smaller variant, while LG is said to be behind the follow-up to the larger Pixel XL.

Blass posted a photo of the smaller Pixel's alleged follow-up. Outside of a notably larger camera module, the device appears to look very similar to last year’s model:

The report says both Pixel devices will forgo the kind of dual-camera setup that’s become common on modern flagship phones like the iPhone 7 Plus. (Though the current Pixel's camera is excellent regardless.) It also says the smaller Pixel will keep relatively sizable bezels around its display, eschewing the design trend set by Samsung, Essential, and seemingly, the next iPhone.

A report from Android blog Android Police last month said the larger Pixel phone will have slimmed-down bezels, however, allowing it to fit a larger display in less space.

Blass says the new Pixel phones are still “months away" from being revealed. Google announced the current Pixel devices at an event last October.

Google’s Pixel lineup doesn’t sell nearly as well as Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy phones, but they do generate plenty of interest from Android diehards. Last year’s devices were widely considered two of the best Android phones on the market, in large part because of their fast software updates and clean version of Google’s mobile operating system. But Android fans who want those perks this year may have to get used to a headphone dongle.

You can read VentureBeat's full report here.