Tech :  Incredible NASA satellite footage shows the most destructive hurricanes of 2017 so far

NASA satellite footage shows the most destructive hurricanes of 2017 so far. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria are featured. Following is a transcript of the video.

Satellite footage of all the Atlantic hurricanes of 2017, so far. August 25th: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall. In four days, it dumped 60 inches of rain on parts of Texas. State officials say the damage could cost up to $180 billion.

September 10th: Hurricane Irma is the 1st hurricane to strike Florida in 12 years. It left millions of homes without power for days. Repairing the damage could cost up to $150 billion.

September 20th: Hurricane Maria strikes Puerto Rico. Witnesses say flood waters rose 6 feet in 30 minutes, leaving thousands without food, clean water, and electricity. Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

