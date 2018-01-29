Home > Business Insider > Tech >

In just two months, McDonald's logo appeared nearly one million times in non-sponsored posts on Instagram and Twitter

Tech In just two months, McDonald's logo appeared nearly one million times in non-sponsored posts on Instagram and Twitter

Mainstream brands receive plenty of exposure on social media platforms even when they're not paying for it. Snapshots posted to Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Facebook provide indirect advertising to thousands of major brands, especially when they're posted by celebrities or influencers.

A recent analysis by Brandwatch reveals the brands that receive the most exposure worldwide. As this chart by Statista shows, major companies are featured on social media in non-sponsored posts at enormous rates. In just two short months, the McDonald's logo was pictured in nearly a million photos on Twitter and Instagram and Nike's swoosh graced those same platforms close to 800,000 times.

