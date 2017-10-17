Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  IBM's cloud business helped it top Wall Street revenue targets (IBM)

Tech IBM's cloud business helped it top Wall Street revenue targets (IBM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Things are looking good in after hours trading at the tech giant following a quarter that we less disappointing than analysts expected.

Ginny Rometty play

Ginny Rometty

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

IBM beat Wall Street expectations in its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, sending its stock up about 3% in after-hours trading.

Even so, IBM failed to put an end to its 22-quarter revenue decline.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Revenues (GAAP) were at $19.15 billion, down from $19.23 billion in the year ago period, but above analyst estimates of $18.59 billion.
  • Earnings per share (non-GAAP) were at $3.30, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28.
  • Projected earnings for fiscal 2017 (non-GAAP) are $13.80, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75.

Despite the decline, IBM appears to be growing where it counts.

Cloud services — one of the company's key areas of focus — saw revenues of $4.1 billion for the quarter, up 20% from the third quarter last year. Last quarter, cloud revenues were at $3.9 billion, up 15% from the second quarter last year.

Top 3

1 Tech Trump is quietly dismantling Obama's biggest legacybullet
2 Tech THE DIGITAL DISRUPTION OF LIVE SPORTS: A deep dive into the fall...bullet
3 Tech Netflix blows past subscriber growth targets, and hits an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Planets and moons are now part of Google Maps — here are 6 incredible worlds you must explore
null
Tech Amazon's TV and movie boss has resigned after being accused of sexual harassment
magic leap
Tech It's official: Magic Leap adds another $502 million to its war chest
The Painted Ladies of San Francisco are an iconic landmark, but most Airbnb rentals in the city are just regular apartments.
Tech Airbnb rentals are running short as San Francisco braces for Salesforce's 170,000 user conference (CRM)