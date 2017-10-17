Tech :  IBM's cloud business helped it top Wall Street revenue targets (IBM)

IBM beat Wall Street expectations in its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, sending its stock up about 3% in after-hours trading.

Even so, IBM failed to put an end to its 22-quarter revenue decline.

Here's what the company reported:

were at $19.15 billion, down from $19.23 billion in the year ago period, but above analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Earnings per share (non-GAAP) were at $3.30, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28.

were at $3.30, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28. Projected earnings for fiscal 2017 (non-GAAP) are $13.80, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75.

Despite the decline, IBM appears to be growing where it counts.

Cloud services — one of the company's key areas of focus — saw revenues of $4.1 billion for the quarter, up 20% from the third quarter last year. Last quarter, cloud revenues were at $3.9 billion, up 15% from the second quarter last year.