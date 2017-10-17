Tech :  IBM's cloud business helped it top Wall Street revenue targets (IBM)

Things are looking good in after hours trading at the tech giant following a quarter that we less disappointing than analysts expected.
IBM beat Wall Street expectations in its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, sending its stock up about 3% in after-hours trading.
Even so, IBM failed to put an end to its 22-quarter revenue decline.
Here's what the company reported:
Despite the decline, IBM appears to be growing where it counts.
Cloud services — one of the company's key areas of focus — saw revenues of $4.1 billion for the quarter, up 20% from the third quarter last year. Last quarter, cloud revenues were at $3.9 billion, up 15% from the second quarter last year.