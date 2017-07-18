Home > Business Insider > Tech >

IBM misses on Q2 revenues (IBM)

IBM misses on revenues.

IBM's trying to transform itself into a cloud company, but its traditional businesses were a drag in the second quarter.

The company's earnings dropped 7% and its overall sales fell 5% in the period, as revenue declined in all five of IBM's operating segments.

The results were a mixed bag compared with Wall Street expectations — IBM's per-share earnings were actually much better than expected. But its revenue fell shy of analysts' estimates.

Investors sold the stock on the news. In recent trading, IBM's shares were down $3.10, or 2%, to $150.90.

The tech giant tried to put a positive spin on the results, touting its cloud business. Cloud revenue hit $3.9 billion in the period, up 15% from the second quarter last year.

IBM reaffirmed its guidance for the rest of the year. On an adjusted basis, which excludes certain charges, the company expects to earn $13.80 a share.

Here's what it reported:

  • Earnings per share (adjusted) of $2.97, versus of estimates of $2.74 EPS. In the second quarter last year, IBM earned $2.95 a share on this basis.
  • Net earnings (unadjusted) of $2.3 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2016.
  • Revenues of $19.29 billion, versus estimates of $19.47 billion. In the same period last year, it posted $20.24 billion in revenue.

