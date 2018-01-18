Home > Business Insider > Tech >

IBM grew its revenues for the first time in 23 quarters but investors are still selling off stock (IBM)

IBM stock is down in after hours trading.

Ginni Rometty play

Ginni Rometty

(Joe Scarnici/Stringer)
IBM stock declined 4% in after hours trading Thursday, despite beating analyst expectations for both revenues and earnings per share its fourth quarter 2017 earnings. The stock fell around $162.17, down from $169.19 when markets closed, though it was not immediately clear why.

It was a monumental quarter for the tech giant which grew its revenues from the year before, for the first time in 23-quarters.

However, a one-time tax of $5.5 billion related to changes in the US tax code put IBM at a loss of $1.14 in GAAP earnings per share, down 124% from the year before.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Revenues for the quarter (GAAP) were $22.54 billion, up 4% from the same time last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $22.05 billion.
  • Earnings per share for the quarter (non-GAAP) were $5.18, up 3% from the same time last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $5.17.
  • Revenues for the year (GAAP) were $79.1 billion, down 1% from last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $78.62 billion.
  • Earnings per share for the year (non-GAAP) were $13.80, up 2% from last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $13.81.

