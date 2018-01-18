Tech :  IBM grew its revenues for the first time in 23 quarters but investors are still selling off stock (IBM)

news

IBM stock declined 4% in after hours trading Thursday, despite beating analyst expectations for both revenues and earnings per share its fourth quarter 2017 earnings. The stock fell around $162.17, down from $169.19 when markets closed, though it was not immediately clear why.

It was a monumental quarter for the tech giant which grew its revenues from the year before, for the first time in 23-quarters.

However, a one-time tax of $5.5 billion related to changes in the US tax code put IBM at a loss of $1.14 in GAAP earnings per share, down 124% from the year before.

