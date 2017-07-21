Tech :  Huawei sacked 100 of its engineers due to Etisalat Nigeria Crisis

Huawei technology, a strategic partner of Etisalat Nigeria – now known as 9Mobile, has ended employment contracts of its engineering working with the Etisalat Nigeria.

This action was taken by the company due to the termination of all service contracts by Etisalat Nigeria due to the recent name change.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian business unit of the Etisalat International is currently plagued with over $1.2 billion debt crisis. This has also made the parent company to withdrawal from its board and management.

According to a stakeholder in the industry, Mr Koledade Owa, Chairman of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) stated that the affected workers have worked for the organisation for over eight years and were unduly terminated.:

“Precisely on Thursday and Friday, while our members were doing their work, they got a phone call that they have been sacked and were asked to vacate the premises.”

“We see it as an anti-labour practice because when they were employed, it was not done on phone and so that if there is any reason to lay off anyone, it shouldn’t be through the phone,” Owa stated.

The new management of 9Mobile and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier promised to do everything to ensure there is no job loss due to the current crisis the company is undergoing.

An industry source who sought anonymity disclosed that the telecom company has ended some of its current service contracts with the company. One of whom is Huawei technology.

One of the affected workers also noted that: “We have been trampled upon severally. I won’t lie to you, none of us is happy because we have been working in this company for years, with no promotion and no other benefits.”

In Nigeria, many of the workers with telecom companies are usually on contract or outsourced workers. As a result, job security in the industry is poor due to the possibility of unexpected contract termination by either party which often result in job loss.