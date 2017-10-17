Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  HTC may launch a new version of its U11 flagship smartphone to go against Google, Apple, and Samsung (GOOG, HTCXF)

Tech HTC may launch a new version of its U11 flagship smartphone to go against Google, Apple, and Samsung (GOOG, HTCXF)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

There might be two versions of the handset come November.

The HTC U11 with its glossy, highly reflective blue finish. play

The HTC U11 with its glossy, highly reflective blue finish.

(HTC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

HTC may soon announce a new flagship smartphone to compete with top devices from Google, Apple, and Samsung, as first reported by The Verge.

The Taiwanese company has reportedly sent out invitations for an upcoming event, which will take place on November 2 (presumably in Taipei).

The invitation contains a big "U" in it, suggesting that the firm's U line will be the focus.

HTC currently has three smartphones in the U lineup: The U Play, U Ultra, and the critically acclaimed (and yet somewhat doomed) U11.

According to the report, the Taiwanese has two follow-up devices in the pipeline, which may appear on November 2.

The first one is a slimmed-down, budget version of the U11: It will reportedly have a lower-end Snapdragon 630 system-on-a-chip, a smaller 5.2-inch display, and keep the shiny blue coloration of its predecessor.

It will also apparently come with Google's Android One operating system, an entry-level OS which focuses on less data-demanding and power-hungry apps.

The device, tipped to be priced at $400 (£300), will likely be a focus in India, Taiwan, and other markets in South-East Asia; however, a more premium device — provisionally called HTC U11 Plus — may also make its appearance at the event.

As per The Verge's report, the U11 Plus would come in as a six-inch, QuadHD+ (that's 2880x1440 with the elongated 18:9 aspect ratio) monster, which may or may not come with a design that cuts down on the original U11's notable bezels.

It would be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, backed by either 4 or 6GB of RAM (and either 64 or 128GB of onboard storage, accordingly), IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, and a 12MP rear camera.

There is no word on price and availability, but chances are that with this spec sheet, HTC will want to market the phone worldwide and right up there in the same neighbourhood where Google's Pixel 2 XL, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Apple's iPhone X live.

Top 3

1 Tech Trump is quietly dismantling Obama's biggest legacybullet
2 Tech The top 15 fall fashion trends for womenbullet
3 Tech Netflix blows past subscriber growth targets, and hits an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

How People Watch Live Sports
Tech THE DIGITAL DISRUPTION OF LIVE SPORTS: A deep dive into the fall of TV’s most lucrative programming (FB, TWTR, AMZN, DIS)
HELLO!
Tech Google is now using facial recognition tech to identify your pets (GOOG)
Emil Michael
Tech An Uber executive's lawyer invoked LeBron James when asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from a woman who was raped by an Uber driver
Christopher Leydon, who has been jailed for 7 years.
Tech A videographer embedded in the British tech scene has been jailed for 7 years for child rape