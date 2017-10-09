Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  How to tell if you have celiac disease and are allergic to gluten

Tech How to tell if you have celiac disease and are allergic to gluten

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Telltale symptoms that you may have celiac disease.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peter Green, the director of Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University and the Phyllis and Ivan Seidenberg Professor of Medicine at Columbia University told us ways you can tell if you have celiac disease that makes you allergic to gluten.

Peter Green: If you have celiac disease, and you stop eating gluten, many things improve, like it's well-documented that people with celiac disease can have a kind of brain fog.

And we think the term "brain fog," which actually the patient started using, mean is really, can be translated into like minor cognitive defects.

And there was a study out of Australia actually, that looked at individuals when they were diagnosed with celiac disease and then after a year on a gluten-free diet.

And there was cognitive impairment that was equivalent to severe jet lag or driving with an alcohol level that impairs your cognitive abilities and people with celiac disease had that degree of impairment and that improved on a gluten-free diet.

We evolved to eat meat and our digestive enzymes fully chop up meat protein into single amino acids. Dimers and trimers — one, two, or three amino acids.

Because we didn't evolve to eat wheat, our enzymes can't fully chop up these proteins in gluten and we're left with larger amino acid molecules like up to 33 amino acids long and these will get into the small intestine, an immune reaction can be set up.

Because if you have a particular genetic makeup, and have some inflammation going on, and be eating gluten, one will develop this immune response that will cause further inflammation.

This inflammatory response occurs in celiac disease and can cause a variety of symptoms. In little children, it can cause severe malabsorption syndromes with stunted growth, recurrent abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal symptoms, mainly diarrhea.

In adults, it may just cause osteoporosis, or iron deficiency anemia, or peripheral neuropathy. The results of this inflammatory process can be very, very diverse. The diversity of the symptoms make it hard to diagnose.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech 54 of the most hilariously bad Amazon movie reviews (AMZN)bullet
3 Tech Nate is downgraded to a tropical depression after making US...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Harvey Weinstein.
Tech Harvey Weinstein's name will reportedly be taken off movie and TV projects
Kwesé TV business model is a threat to DSTV &amp; GOTV dominance in Africa.
Tech Kwesé TV launches in Kenya to take on DStv, GOtv, as TStv poses similar challenge in Nigeria
Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early on Monday.
Tech Photos show how wildfires are ravaging parts of California's wine country
Nathan Lane.
Tech Nathan Lane says Harvey Weinstein attacked him at a birthday party for Hillary Clinton