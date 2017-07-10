Tech :  How to get Prime Day deals if you're not an Amazon Prime member (AMZN)

An Amazon Prime membership comes with a lot of perks. In addition to free two-day shipping, members get access to Amazon's Prime Video library, Prime Pantry, and the Kindle Owner's Lending Library, among many others.

But perhaps the biggest reward for Prime members is access to Amazon's Prime Day deals. The third-annual sales event, which starts July 11, will see more than 100,000 items put on sale.

However, just because you aren't subscribed to the $99/year membership doesn't mean you have to miss out on the savings. There's still a way for you get access to all the deals.

Amazon Prime offers a free 30-day trial to those curious about trying the service. To access it simply click this link and follow the on-screen prompts. Anyone with a valid .edu email address can sign up for a 6-month free trial for Amazon Prime Student here.

Prime Day sales begin early: Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern, and extend through the entire day tomorrow.

