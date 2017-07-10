Tech :  How the opening weekend box office for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' compares to that of other Spider-Man films

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" came out this past weekend to critical acclaim. It also performed well at the US box office, earning $117 million in its opening weekend.

But despite the anticipation for Spider-Man's first solo entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" didn't win the title of best opening weekend for a Spider-Man movie, according to Box Office Mojo.

And it didn't even get close.

That said, the latest movie is the runner-up for Spider-Man opening weekends, narrowly beating out the first one in 2002. Though if you take inflation into account, the 2002 version swings into second place.

It might be surprising to hear how the Spider-Man movies stack up in their opening weekends. The one holding the record for the best opening weekend is the worst Spider-Man movie, and the most emo one: "Spider-Man 3," which earned $151 million.

Considering terrible reviews from critics and audiences, that's quite surprising. But the very, very excellent "Spider-Man 2" (seriously, it is so good) probably built a lot of hype for people to see the next installment as soon as it came out. "Spider-Man 2" itself, however, had the second-lowest opening weekend turnout, at $88 million. (Though, if you take inflation into account, it beats both Andrew Garfield movies.)

"The Amazing Spider-Man," starring Garfield and Emma Stone, had the lowest at $62 million.

Here's how they all stack up (note that they aren't adjusted for inflation):