Tech :  How the opening weekend box office for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' compares to other Spider-Man films

How the opening weekend box office for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' compares to other Spider-Man films

How the opening weekend box office for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' compares to other Spider-Man films

  • Published:

Despite the anticipation for Spider-Man's first solo entry into the MCU, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" didn't have the best opening weekend for a Spider-Man movie.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

(Sony Pictures/Marvel)
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" came out this past weekend to critical acclaim. It also performed well at the US box office, earning $117 million in its opening weekend.

But despite the anticipation for Spider-Man's first solo entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" didn't win the title of best opening weekend for a Spider-Man movie, according to Box Office Mojo.

And it didn't even get close.

That said, the latest movie is the runner-up for Spider-Man opening weekends, narrowly beating out the first one in 2002.

It might be surprising to hear how the Spider-Man movies stack up for opening box office weekends. The one holding the record for the best opening weekend is the worst Spider-Man movie, and the most emo one: "Spider-Man 3," which earned $151 million.

Considering terrible reviews from critics and audiences, that's quite surprising. But the very, very excellent "Spider-Man 2" (seriously, it is so good) probably built a lot of hype for people to see the next installment as soon as it came out. However, "Spider-Man 2" had the second lowest opening weekend turnout at $88 million.

"The Amazing Spider-Man," starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, had the lowest at $62 million.

Here's how they all stack up:

Turnout was low for Andrew Garfield's first go at Peter Parker

Turnout was low for Andrew Garfield's first go at Peter Parker

(BI Graphics)

