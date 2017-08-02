Tech :  Honda made the most affordable, high-tech car you can buy

If news of Tesla's Model 3 release has you hankering for a high-tech car, there are options currently on the market that won't break the bank.

The Honda Civic EX with the automaker's Sensing package won Kelley Blue Book's 2017 Best Auto Tech Value Award. The car comes with a suite of semi-autonomous features for less than $25,000.

Scroll down for a closer look at the car and its features:

First, a quick primer on the car itself. The Honda Civic sedan comes in five different trims, but Kelley Blue Book recommends getting the EX to get the best bang for your buck.

The Honda Civic EX comes with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that gets a respectable 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque. It also has pretty standard mileage for a sedan, at 31 MPG in the city and 40 MPG on a highway.

The Honda Civic EX starts at $21,140, but the Sensing package will tack on an extra $1,000. That's a great deal: for just under $23,000, owners get a suite of driver assistance features.

The Sensing package offers lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and pre-collision braking that will bring your car to a halt if you move too close to an obstacle in front of you.

The sedan also comes with a multi-angle back-up camera that will show what's behind you when you're reversing. The Sensing package's Lane Watch feature will also display the view down the car's right side on the seven-inch touchscreen.

Like most cars today, the Civic comes with a key fob that you can keep in your pocket to unlock and start the car.

Another fun tech addition is the electronic parking brake's hold feature that will press the brakes for you at stoplights.

"It’s hard to imagine that one of the most recommendable cars in the industry also happens to offer the latest infotainment, convenience, and safety technology at a remarkably affordable price," Kelley Blue Book wrote about the Honda. "But Honda made it so with the 2017 Civic, thus earning it a Best Auto Tech award in the area of value."