Tech :  Here's the one sign that tells 'Game of Thrones' stars when they're going to die on the show

Warning: Spoilers for "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode two. If you aren't caught up on the series, read at your own risk.

Being on one of the most brutal TV shows in history, "Game of Thrones" stars know they can be killed off at any time.

No one is safe, just ask Ned Stark.

And according to actress Jessica Henwick — whose character Nymeria Sand suffered a violent death on Sunday's "Thrones" — there is one tell-tale sign that lets actors know when they're about to get the axe.

Henwick told Entertainment Weekly that she was busy in New York filming Netflix's "Iron Fist" when she got a call from both showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Both, it turns out, is the operative word for actors trying to parse whether their character will make it another week.

"As soon as you hear that more than one of them is on the call, you know what that means," Henwick explained. "If it's just one they're probably talking about the story. But if it's both of them then you know."

Benioff and Weiss told Henwick that the death of Nymeria Sand was crucial to the show.

"It's really important that you come back," they told her. "Otherwise your character will just disappear and fans will never get a resolution."

In the end, Henwick negotiated a two-weekend release from "Iron Fist," and got on a flight from New York to Belfast, where "Thrones" is filmed. There she met her gruesome end at the hands of Euron Greyjoy's army.