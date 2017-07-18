Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Here's the first teaser trailer for James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist,' the true story of the worst movie ever made

Tech Here's the first teaser trailer for James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist,' the true story of the worst movie ever made

  • Published:

'The Room' is one of the worst movies ever made, and James Franco made a movie about it.

James Franco as Tommy Wiseau struggles to remember his lines in the first teaser for "The Disaster Artist" play

James Franco as Tommy Wiseau struggles to remember his lines in the first teaser for "The Disaster Artist"

(A24/YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"The Room," which came out in 2003, is known as one of the worst movies ever made. But over the years, it has developed a cult following because people love how bad it is.

And one of those people is James Franco, who directed "The Disaster Artist," based on the best-selling non-fiction book about the disastrous making of the movie. The book (also called "The Disaster Artist") was written by one of its stars, Greg Sestero.

In the movie, which comes out in theaters December 1, Franco plays director, writer, and star Tommy Wiseau. His brother, Dave Franco, plays Sestero. The film's cast also includes Seth Rogen, Lizzy Caplan, Bryan Cranston, Zac Efron, Alison Brie, Kristen Bell, and many more.

The film's first teaser finally came out on Tuesday, and it looks hilarious. The teaser highlights Wiseau's inability to remember lines (even the simplest ones), and features the Franco brothers and Seth Rogen.

You can watch the trailer below:

This poster, featuring one of the most memorable lines from "The Room," was released on Monday:

With that hair, this is probably the role James Franco was born to play. play

With that hair, this is probably the role James Franco was born to play.

(A24)

Top 3

1 Tech All the biggest moments from the 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premierebullet
2 Tech Uber Nigeria partners local auto company for better riding experiencebullet
3 Tech Nokia phones are coming back — and the newest model may have...bullet

Tech

Grade inflation is running rampant in US high schools, a new study finds.
Tech There's an epidemic of grade inflation and unearned As in American high schools
null
Tech The best Apple products to buy from Apple's Refurbished Mac store (AAPL)
nomad
Tech New 'Infinity Wars' footage could signal a drastic shift in Captain America's identity
null
Tech 18 objects that are perfectly designed and can't be improved any further