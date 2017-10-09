Tech :  Here's the actual story about Judi Dench getting a fake 'tattoo' of Harvey Weinstein's name on her 'bum'

In the wake of a bombshell New York Times report that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a torrent of stories surrounding the man have come out.

And one of the strangest to make the rounds was about a time when Dame Judi Dench got a "tattoo" of Harvey Weinstein's name on her butt.

To be clear, the "tattoo" was fake, was part of a practical joke, and is long gone. But yes, it did actually happen.

The chatter started at the 2014 Britannia Awards, when Dench said that when she was younger, someone very famous told her she had no chance of making it in the film industry. That person told her her face wasn't "properly arranged." But decades later, she obviously proved them wrong, and she credited Weinstein for helping her career take off. Dench won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1999 for her work in "Shakespeare in Love," which was produced by Weinstein.

In the same speech, Dench said that she was so thankful to Weinstein, that she still has a tattoo of his name on her bum.

Later in 2014, Dench told The Hollywood Reporter the more detailed story about a fake tattoo she used to trick Weinstein:

"I once said to [Weinstein], 'I have your named tattooed on my bum.' He laughed and was well, quite embarrassed, actually. It’s quite difficult to embarrass Harvey, but I did! And then, we went out to lunch, to the Four Seasons. Charlie Rose was there and I think my agent was there. Beforehand, I got my makeup lady to actually write Harvey’s name. [laughs] Then I brought it up at lunch and said, 'You know, I do have it on my bum' -- and then I actually got up and showed him! I’ve never seen a man more embarrassed and I’ve never let him forget it. [laughs] Perhaps I should have it done and really shock him!"

The "tattoo" apparently read: "JD loves HW."

There you have it.

As to the news of Weinstein's alleged history of sexual harassment, Dench, now 82, told The Sun:

"Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past twenty years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying. I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and whole-hearted support to those who have spoken out."