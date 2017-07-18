Tech :  Here's how to get your new pair of Snap Spectacles up and running

Eight months after launching, Snap's camera-equipped glasses are officially available to buy on Amazon.

The glasses — called Spectacles — were originally sold in vending machines that would pop up unexpectedly around the country. Eventually, you could buy them on Snap's Spectacles website.

But now, they're available to purchase directly from Amazon for $129.99 (and they're eligible for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime).

We tested out Spectacles last November and as we tried them out in our offices, one question kept coming up: How do I get this to work with my phone?

Luckily, Snapchat made it pretty easy to pair the Spectacles with your phone, but it does take a few minutes to figure it out.

Here's how to get the Spectacles working so you can start snapping away.

First, make sure Bluetooth is turned on. You can do that on iPhone by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and pressing the middle button in the top row. It will turn blue when it's enabled.

Next, make sure your Snapchat app is up-to-date, then open the app. This is what the main screen will look like when you open it up. At the top of your screen should be a small ghost icon — click it.

This screen will come up next, which shows your Snapcode. The Snapcode is scannable.

Next, put on your Spectacles and locate the button on top of the left lens above the light. Press that button once while looking directly at your Snapcode and holding your phone about 12 inches in front of you.

This screen will pop up next. It should last for a few seconds while your phone detects the Spectacles.

Once your phone finds the Spectacles, you'll be shown this screen. It should last for a few seconds while your phone connects.

The whole process only takes a minute or two, but you may need to be patient while the phone pairs with the Spectacles.

Once you see this screen, you're connected.

After your Spectacles are set up, Snapchat will take you to this screen, which is your Memories folder. This is where all the videos you take with Spectacles will go after you record them. In this screen, you'll be able to check that the Spectacles are connected, as well as view and edit your videos and post them to Snapchat, save them to your phone, or send them using another method.

You can access memories by clicking the small circular button underneath the shutter on your main Snapchat screen.

Now that you're connected, you're ready to start shooting video. Happy snapping!