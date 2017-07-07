Tech :  Here's how the 'unlimited' plans from Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile compare (VZ, TMUS, S, T)

Everything old is new again, and unlimited data plans are back in vogue.

After months of tweaks and updates, the unlimited plans from all four of the major mobile carriers in the US seem to be in a relatively stable place.

But, per usual, all of those plans still come with a significant slate of caveats.

So to help you sort through the fine print, here's a quick rundown of how this revived set of unlimited plans match up. You can scroll down for the full head-to-head, or jump to our wrap-up for a quick rundown.

The big caveat: No "unlimited" plan is really unlimited.

Wireless carriers use the word "unlimited" in a misleading way.

No "unlimited" plan here allows you to use an endless amount of LTE data across the board with no penalties. Instead, each carrier warns that it may slow your speeds if you use a certain amount of data in a month and live in an area of congestion.

Each plan also limits what you can do with that data when it comes to things like mobile hotspots, international usage, and the like.

And the situation only gets worse when you look at the restrictions imposed on unlimited plans from mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless, or on the prepaid "unlimited" plans from the major carriers themselves.

Also, none of the carriers' advertised rates includes device subsidies. If you buy a phone from a carrier and pay for it in monthly installments, that fee will be added to the cost of your plans.

Still, the "unlimited" plans have value. At least with the major carrier plans, you do truly get unlimited talk and text, and the amount of data you can use without risk is fairly generous. And being slowed in areas of congestion is not the same as being outright throttled; even after passing a carrier's warning point, you can still get LTE speeds.

The other caveat: Not all networks are created equal.

A good "unlimited" plan isn't as worthwhile if it comes with shoddy internet. Sadly, a big chunk of the country still suffers from mediocre mobile coverage.

It's hard to give exact metrics on how the carriers' current networks compare, but a recent PCMag report found Verizon to have to best mix of speed, coverage and reliability, with T-Mobile and AT&T close behind. A recent RootMetrics study, meanwhile, found a bigger gap between AT&T and T-Mobile, but also said Verizon is tops in terms of overall quality.

In general, Verizon is consistently near the top, T-Mobile is said to be vastly improved from years past, AT&T is either in second or third, and Sprint typically brings up the rear. Much of the time, though, which is best for you depends on where you live.

If you opt for a prepaid carrier, you usually have to deal with slower speeds. Cricket Wireless has an unlimited plan for $65 a month, for example, but its parent, AT&T, caps Cricket download speeds at a lower-than-average 8 Mbps.

Sprint, meanwhile, caps all video on Virgin Mobile's and Boost Mobile's unlimited plans at a less-than-HD resolution. Virgin did recently introduce an enticing deal that offers a year's worth of data for $1, but you need to buy a new iPhone outright to be eligible for it.

And the prepaid "unlimited" plans from carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile block things like HD video streaming and the ability to use your phone as a mobile hotspot. As a result, we've omitted all of these prepaid plans from this comparison.

Verizon

How much does it cost?

$80 a month for one line. $140 a month for two lines. $160 a month for three lines. $180 a month for four lines. The cost per line then gradually decreases until you hit $300 a month for 10 lines.

For plans with multiple lines, you can share that data across smartphones and tablets.

None of this includes taxes and regulatory fees. Those vary by region, so your bill will be a bit higher than what's advertised.

You also need to set your service to automatically pay your bill each month. Otherwise, a single line costs $5 more a month, and users with up to 10 lines will pay $10 more a month.

How much LTE data do you actually get?

Verizon says your line may be temporarily slowed in areas of congestion if you use more than 22 GB of LTE data in a month.

Can you stream HD video?

Yes. And Verizon says it doesn't "manipulate the data" it sends over video in any way.

How about LTE mobile-hotspot data?

Yes. You get 10 GB of LTE mobile-hotspot data per line each month. Verizon says mobile-hotspot speeds will be reduced to slower 3G speeds once you exceed that amount.

Any other details worth knowing?

Verizon still offers less-expensive, non-unlimited plans on its website. Those range from $35 a month for 2 GB of LTE data to $70 a month for 8 GB of LTE data.

Verizon also offers unlimited calling and texting from the US to Mexico and Canada. It also allows data usage in those countries, but caps you at slow 2G speeds if you use more than 500 MB of data in a given day, which isn't a lot.

T-Mobile

How much does it cost?

$70 a month for one line. T-Mobile is currently offering a deal that provides two lines for $100 a month; normally, however, two lines costs $120 a month. For three lines, it's $140 a month. And it's $160 a month for four lines.

Those rates do include additional taxes and fees, so what you see is what you pay.

You need to enroll in auto-pay billing to get these prices, though; otherwise, you'll pay $5 more a month per line.

T-Mobile has an opt-in feature called “Kickback” that’s also worth noting. If any line on your plan uses 2 GB of data or less in a month, the carrier says it’ll give up to $10 in credit back to you on your next bill.

How much LTE data do you actually get?

T-Mobile says your line may be temporarily slowed in areas of congestion if you use more than 32 GB of LTE data in a month.

Can you stream HD video?

No. Video streaming with the One plan is capped at a standard-definition, or 480p, resolution. The One plan briefly included HD video earlier in the year, but that was a limited-time promotion that has since expired for new subscribers.

If you want HD today, you need to pay $10 more a month per line for an upgraded plan called T-Mobile One Plus. Then, you can stream an unlimited amount.

The One Plus add-on previously cost $5 a month per line, but T-Mobile recently upped the rate for new customers. T-Mobile still describes the current rate as a "limited-time offer," so expect it to rise again at some point in the future.

T-Mobile (cont'd)

How about LTE mobile-hotspot data?

No. You can still use your phone as a hotspot, but your connection will be capped at slower 3G speeds. The One plan briefly included LTE hotspot data earlier in the year, but that was a limited-time promotion that has since expired for new subscribers.

Again, if you want LTE mobile-hotspot data today, you have to pay $10 more a month per line for T-Mobile One Plus. That gives you 10 GB of LTE mobile-hotspot data; once that’s used up, you’re kicked back to 3G speeds.

If you want unlimited LTE mobile-hotspot data, you can pay $25 more a month per line for another upgraded plan called T-Mobile One Plus International.

Any other details worth knowing?

T-Mobile sells other, more affordable plans, but you have to call the carrier to activate them.

The One Plus and One Plus International add-ons have other benefits. The One Plus plan gives you unlimited Wi-Fi through Gogo on flights from "US-based airlines" (and on smartphones only), while the One Plus International plan gives you unlimited international calling to various countries.

All of the postpaid One plans let you use data internationally, but only at throttled speeds. International data with the base One plan maxes out at a paltry 128 Kbps; with the One Plus and One Plus International plans, that's doubled to a still-slow 256 Kbps.

You can add a tablet to your plan for another $20 a month, and a wearable for an extra $10 a month. The latter will be limited to relatively weak 512 Kbps speeds, however.

Sprint

How much does it cost?

Sprint is running deep discounts on its unlimited plan until June 30, 2018, so we’ll break this into two.

Before June 30, 2018: $50 a month for one line. Then, as of this writing, $90 a month for any multi-line plan. You can have up to five lines on a plan.

Sprint says these promotional prices are for new customers only.

After June 30, 2018: $60 a month for one line. $100 a month for two lines. $130 for three lines. $160 for four lines. These are also the prices you’ll get if you’re a current Sprint customer that’s switching from another plan.

None of those charges includes taxes or regulatory fees. Those vary by region, so your bill will be a bit higher than what's advertised.

You also need to enroll in auto-pay to get these rates; otherwise, each line costs another $5 a month.

How much LTE data do you actually get?

Sprint says your line may be temporarily slowed in areas of congestion if you use more than 23 GB of LTE data in a month.

Can you stream HD video?

Yes. Sprint says you can stream video up to a 1080p resolution, which is plenty sharp.

If you signed up for Sprint’s unlimited plan prior to February 17, however, your video streams are capped at a non-HD, 480p resolution. You’ll have to switch over to the since-updated unlimited plan to get the HD upgrade.

Sprint (cont'd)

How about LTE mobile-hotspot data?

Yes. You get 10 GB of LTE mobile-hotspot data per line each month. If you use more than that, however, Sprint says your mobile-hotspot speeds will capped at 2G speeds, which are nigh-unusable.

Also, if you signed up to Sprint’s unlimited plan prior to these recent changes, your data allotment is lower, and you’ll have to upgrade to get the same amount as newer customers.

Any other details worth knowing?

Sprint throttles your speeds for gaming and streaming music over a mobile connection. For the former, you’re maxed at 8 Mbps; for the latter, you’re maxed at 1.5 Mbps. Those speeds should be fine for most users.

Sprint offers more affordable plans, but, like most of its peers, pushes customers to choose an unlimited one.

AT&T

How much does it cost?

AT&T markets two "unlimited" plans — Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice. Only the former is anywhere close to being worthy of the name, though.

Unlimited Plus: $90 a month for one line. $145 a month for two lines. $165 a month for three lines. $185 a month for four lines. Then another $20 a month per line for lines five through ten.

Unlimited Choice: $60 a month for one line. $115 a month for two lines. $135 a month for three lines. $155 a month for four lines. Lines five through ten cost $20 a month per line.

None of these prices include taxes or regulatory fees. Those vary by region, so your bill will be a bit higher than what's advertised.

You also need to enroll in auto-pay to get these rates. Otherwise, you'll pay $5 a month more for a single line or $10 a month more for each line on a multi-line plan.

How much LTE data do you actually get?

AT&T says your line may be temporarily slowed in areas of congestion if you use more than 22 GB of LTE data in a month.

With the Unlimited Choice plan, though, everything you do is capped at 3 Mbps. That's far too slow to be considered true LTE, and should make the plan a non-starter compared to everything else here.

Can you stream HD video?

Yes, with the Unlimited Plus plan. AT&T keeps you at a 480p resolution by default, but it doesn't hold you to that. You can get a better picture by turning off its Stream Saver option on your account page.

With the Unlimited Choice plan, video streams are capped at 1.5 Mbps, which AT&T says is “about 480p.” Again, that’s not really unlimited.

AT&T (cont'd)

How about LTE mobile-hotspot data?

Yes, with the Unlimited Plus plan. With that, you get 10 GB of LTE mobile-hotspot data per line each month. AT&T says mobile-hotspot speeds will be reduced to slower 3G speeds (128 Kbps) once you exceed that amount.

The Unlimited Choice plan does not include mobile-hotspot data.

Any other details worth knowing?

AT&T includes a couple fantastic perks with its plans (although they do raise questions of fair competition). One is a free subscription to HBO, either through its own DirecTV, U-Verse, or DirecTV Now services, or through the HBO Go app. AT&T says it applies a credit for this within two billing cycles. This perk only applies to the Unlimited Plus plan, though.

Just know that if you don’t want DirecTV, taking advantage of the offer can be a bit tricky. You have to first set up a special free DirecTV Now account, which you then use to log into HBO Go.

The other perk is a $25 a month discount on service from DirecTV or DirecTV Now. That would drop the price of the entry-level DirecTV Now service from $35 monthly to $10 a month. AT&T says it will apply the credit within three billing cycles. If you use the Unlimited Choice plan, you only get the discount for DirecTV Now, not standard DirecTV.

You can add a tablet to AT&T's unlimited plans for $20 a month, and a wearable for $10 a month.

AT&T does still offer other plans, but, like most of its peers, requires you to call to sign up for them.

So which should I buy?

As always, it depends.

Given T-Mobile's improved network and lack of tacked-on monthly taxes and fees, the company's One Plus plan seems to be the best value in a vacuum. The base One plan would be tops, but its lack of HD video and LTE hotspot data are serious downgrades.

If you need more than two lines, though, Verizon looks to be your best bet. It covers the widest swath of the nation, its plan has the same base starting price as T-Mobile One Plus, and its network is either as fast or faster than its rivals, depending on where you live.

The One Plus plan slightly undercuts Verizon's unlimited plan if you only need one or two lines and live in an area where T-Mobile’s network is strong. But it you need three or more lines, Verizon's offering is now more affordable than T-Mobile's.

And, depending on your area, it may be worth paying the additional taxes and fees to get the stability of Verizon's network, even if you're going it alone. Either way, T-Mobile's decision to raise the price of the One Plus plan has closed the gap here by a fair amount.

If you just want the cheapest unlimited plan, there's Sprint, but its network has lagged the competition for years. If you're in an area where coverage isn't awful, though, it's worth considering. Getting up to five lines for $90 a month is a superb bargain, relatively speaking.

AT&T's Unlimited Plus plan is the priciest to start, and AT&T’s network generally trails that of Verizon. Still, it’s not too far off, and the plan has all the same big features as the others. And if you’re tempted by free HBO or the discount on DirecTV, the extra cost may be worth it.