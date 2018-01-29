Tech :  Here's how 'Grand Theft Auto' tricks players into believing its fantastical version of Los Angeles

news

"Grand Theft Auto V" has a massive world for players to explore.

Like every game, much of that massive world is limited by the hardware powering it.

A new video offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the strings being pulled by the game's developers to fool players.



Video games, for the most part, are an elaborate ruse.

That mountain in the distance? It's a painting.

The beautiful sky overhead? That's a painting too!

Chances are, the room your character's about to enter was entirely empty until the second before you opened the door.

There are plenty of complex reasons for this, but here's the long and short: Much of what you perceive in video games is little more than what the game's maker intended for you to experience.

As such, games like "Grand Theft Auto V" feel tremendously huge and open. There's so much to do. And that's true!

The ruse is in how you interact with that world, and how it adapts to what you're doing in order to keep up the (very convincing!) trick.

Occasionally, players break through that trick — that's often called a "glitch."

It's few and far between that we get a good look behind the scenes, to see how the strings are being pulled in our favorite games. That's why this new video from the YouTube video series "Boundary Break" is so fascinating — it offers an unobscured, detailed look into the marionette strings hidden all over "Grand Theft Auto V."

Perhaps the most hilarious of all the discoveries is that this small town's main street is actually just a Wile E. Coyote-style painted wall:

Check out the full video here, which dives deep into the massive, sprawling world of "GTA V":