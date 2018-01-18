Tech :  Here's how Facebook plans to improve Messenger in 2018 (FB)

The use of visual communication tools like video chat, emojis, and AR filters is gaining steam on Messenger.
The head of Facebook’s massively popular chat app — which boasts more than 1.3 billion monthly active users globally and over 200,000 active bots — reviewed the strides the chat app made over the past year before outlining how it will focus its efforts in the year ahead.
Messenger is leader for much of the Western chat app industry, so any changes it undergoes in 2018 will have wide implications for both users and businesses.
Marcus outlined three actions Facebook Messenger will take in 2018, which other players in the industry are likely to mimic:
The key actions Marcus outlined will help to aid Facebook in its efforts to transform Messenger into a business communication hub. These actions could eventually help Messenger replace traditional messaging and business-to-consumer (B2C) communication methods. While Facebook isn’t the only one eyeing the space, Messenger’s continued rollout of advanced features will likely position it to lead the evolution of B2C interactions.
