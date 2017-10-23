Tech :  Here's everything leaving Netflix in November that you need to watch right now

Netflix has announced the titles leaving its service in November. Make sure to check out "The Matrix" trilogy and "How I Met Your Mother" before they're gone.
Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving its streaming service in November, so make sure to catch a few of these movies and TV shows before they're gone.
Departing titles to check out include "The Matrix" trilogy and all nine seasons of the CBS show "How I Met Your Mother."
If you've never seen Martin Scorsese's "Hugo," that's another fan-favorite worth watching.
Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in November (we've highlighted the titles we think you should watch in bold):
"Back to the Secret Garden"
"Black Books: Series 1-3"
"Christmas with the Kranks"
"Get Rich or Die Tryin’"
"Hard Candy"
"Hugo"
"Ravenous"
"The Brothers"
"The Legend of Hell House"
"The Matrix"
"The Matrix Reloaded"
"The Matrix Revolutions"
"The Newton Boys"
"Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas"
"Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express"
"Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish"
"Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines"
"Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas"
"Twilight"
"V for Vendetta"
"Do I Sound Gay?"
"Hannah Montana: The Movie"
"Heavyweights"
"Sky High"
"The Heartbreak Kid"
"Goosebumps"
"How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9"
"Jessie: Seasons 1-4"
"The Human Centipede: First Sequence"
"We Are Still Here"
"Cristela: Season 1"
"Dream House"
"Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me"
"The Break-Up"
"Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2"
"Somewhere Only We Know"
"The Warlords"
"Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3"
"Hatched"
"Legends: Seasons 1-2"
"The Gambler"