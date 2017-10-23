Tech :  Here's everything leaving Netflix in November that you need to watch right now

Netflix has announced the titles that will be leaving its streaming service in November, so make sure to catch a few of these movies and TV shows before they're gone.

Departing titles to check out include "The Matrix" trilogy and all nine seasons of the CBS show "How I Met Your Mother."

If you've never seen Martin Scorsese's "Hugo," that's another fan-favorite worth watching.

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in November (we've highlighted the titles we think you should watch in bold):

Leaving November 1

"Back to the Secret Garden"

"Black Books: Series 1-3"

"Christmas with the Kranks"

"Get Rich or Die Tryin’"

"Hard Candy"

"Hugo"

"Ravenous"

"The Brothers"

"The Legend of Hell House"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"The Newton Boys"

"Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas"

"Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express"

"Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish"

"Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines"

"Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas"

"Twilight"

"V for Vendetta"

Leaving November 3

"Do I Sound Gay?"

Leaving November 5

"Hannah Montana: The Movie"

"Heavyweights"

"Sky High"

Leaving November 8

"The Heartbreak Kid"

Leaving November 11

"Goosebumps"

Leaving November 13

"How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9"

Leaving November 15

"Jessie: Seasons 1-4"

"The Human Centipede: First Sequence"

"We Are Still Here"

Leaving November 16

"Cristela: Season 1"

"Dream House"

"Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me"

"The Break-Up"

Leaving November 17

"Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2"

"Somewhere Only We Know"

Leaving November 22

"The Warlords"

Leaving November 25

"Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3"

Leaving November 30

"Hatched"

"Legends: Seasons 1-2"

"The Gambler"