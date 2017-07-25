Tech :  Here's everything leaving Netflix in August that you need to watch right now

Netflix has released the titles that will be leaving its streaming service in August, so make sure to catch "Superbad" and "American Dad" before they're gone.
Departing titles to check out include acclaimed comedies like "Superbad" and "10 Things I Hate About You," and the first few seasons of Seth MacFarlane's animated comedy show, "American Dad."
Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in August (we've highlighted the titles we think you should watch in bold):
"10 Things I Hate About You"
"Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2"
"Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2"
"Babe"
"Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4"
"Babe: Pig in the City"
"Beneath the Helmet"
"Black Widow"
"Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry"
"Electric Slide"
"Elizabethtown"
"From the Terrace"
"From Time to Time"
"Goodbye World"
"Horsemen"
"Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 - Season 5"
"Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster"
"Malibu's Most Wanted"
"Prefontaine"
"Russell Brand: End the Drugs War"
"Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery"
"Teacher's Pet"
"The Delivery Man: Season 1"
"The Diabolical"
"The Heavy Water War: Season 1"
"The Hunt: Season 1"
"The Little Engine That Could"
"The Lizzie McGuire Movie"
"The Verdict"
"Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2"
"Young@Heart"
"Zack and Miri Make a Porno"
"Superbad"
"Pelican Dreams"
"Personal Gold: An Underdog Story"
"Human Capital"
"The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1"
"The Five Venoms"
"Dope"
"Four Blood Moons"
"Jesus People: The Movie"
"Patch Town"
"Two Days, One Night"
"Drones"
"Food Matters"
"American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4"
"To Kill a Mockingbird"
"Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6"
"Close Quarter Battle: Season 1"
"The New Frontier: Season 1"
"Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1"
"The Summer of Sangaile"
"Gun Woman"
"October Gale"
"Paratodos"
"The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq"
"Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4"
"The League: Season 1 - Season 7"
"Space Warriors"