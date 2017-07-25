Tech :  Here's everything leaving Netflix in August that you need to watch right now

Netflix has released the titles that will be leaving its streaming service in August, so make sure to catch a few of these great movies and TV shows before they're gone.

Departing titles to check out include acclaimed comedies like "Superbad" and "10 Things I Hate About You," and the first few seasons of Seth MacFarlane's animated comedy show, "American Dad."

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in August (we've highlighted the titles we think you should watch in bold):

Leaving August 1

"10 Things I Hate About You"

"Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2"

"Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2"

"Babe"

"Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4"

"Babe: Pig in the City"

"Beneath the Helmet"

"Black Widow"

"Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry"

"Electric Slide"

"Elizabethtown"

"From the Terrace"

"From Time to Time"

"Goodbye World"

"Horsemen"

"Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 - Season 5"

"Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster"

"Malibu's Most Wanted"

"Prefontaine"

"Russell Brand: End the Drugs War"

"Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery"

"Teacher's Pet"

"The Delivery Man: Season 1"

"The Diabolical"

"The Heavy Water War: Season 1"

"The Hunt: Season 1"

"The Little Engine That Could"

"The Lizzie McGuire Movie"

"The Verdict"

"Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2"

"Young@Heart"

"Zack and Miri Make a Porno"

Leaving August 4

"Superbad"

Leaving August 5

"Pelican Dreams"

"Personal Gold: An Underdog Story"

Leaving August 6

"Human Capital"

"The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1"

Leaving August 9

"The Five Venoms"

Leaving August 10

"Dope"

Leaving August 11

"Four Blood Moons"

"Jesus People: The Movie"

"Patch Town"

"Two Days, One Night"

Leaving August 14

"Drones"

"Food Matters"

Leaving August 15

"American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4"

"To Kill a Mockingbird"

"Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6"

"Close Quarter Battle: Season 1"

"The New Frontier: Season 1"

"Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1"

Leaving August 23

"The Summer of Sangaile"

Leaving August 24

"Gun Woman"

Leaving August 25

"October Gale"

"Paratodos"

"The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq"

Leaving August 28

"Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4"

Leaving August 30

"The League: Season 1 - Season 7"

Leaving August 31

"Space Warriors"