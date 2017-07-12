Tech :  Here are the millionaires, billionaires, and moguls arriving in Sun Valley, Idaho this week for Allen & Co.'s annual conference

Every summer, the top moguls of the tech, media, and business worlds gather in the sunny resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho for investment bank Allen & Co.'s annual week-long conference. They hobnob around town, talk business during conference sessions, and ride bikes through the mountains.
The 33rd annual event brought some of the wealthiest and most powerful people from around the world to Sun Valley once again, and we've gathered photos so you can see the power players that made the trek this year.
Here's who showed up:
Apple's CEO Tim Cook and senior VP of internet software and services Eddy Cue stick together in matching shirts.
This is quite a trio: Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, and Dell CEO Michael Dell.
Former eBay CEO John Donahue braces himself for the coming week.
Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus flashes a smile to the press upon arrival.
Snap chairman Michael Lynton is there too. Expect a lot of people to ask him about the company's plunging stock.
CEO of Nextdoor Nirav Tolia and wife Megha stroll in.
CEO of Y Combinator Sam Altman arrives on the scene.
Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffet gets ready to face his admirers.
CEO of Warner Brothers Entertainment Kevin Tsujihara gets ready to talk content.
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman smiles for the press.
Kleiner Perkins partner and former Electronic Arts exec Bing Gordon arrives dressed for the crowd in a sport coat.
The Comcast/NBC Universal deal got off the ground in Sun Valley seven years ago. Vice chairman of NBC Universal Ron Meyer looks ready for round two.
CEO of Discovery Communications David Zaslav dons sunglasses while taking questions from the press.
Thumbs up for COO of Twitter Anthony Noto. Twitter just named a new CFO, by the way.
General manager of IBM's Watson and former CEO of The Weather Company David Kenny makes an appearance and takes time to chat with the press
Co-founder of New York based venture capital firm RRE Ventures Jim Robinson is already rocking this year's apparel
He matches head of Key Square Group Scott Bessent.
A security guard looks on as CEO of General Motors Mary Barra enters the resort.
President of TCS Capital Management Eric Semler gets his caffeine fix.
