Tech Here are the millionaires, billionaires, and moguls arriving in Sun Valley, Idaho this week for Allen & Co.'s annual conference

The annual Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley brings millionaires and billionaires from around the world. We've gathered pictures of them all.

Oscar winning film and TV producer Brian Grazer

(Drew Angerer, Getty Images)
Every summer, the top moguls of the tech, media, and business worlds gather in the sunny resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho for investment bank Allen & Co.'s annual week-long conference. They hobnob around town, talk business during conference sessions, and ride bikes through the mountains.

The 33rd annual event brought some of the wealthiest and most powerful people from around the world to Sun Valley once again, and we've gathered photos so you can see the power players that made the trek this year.

Here's who showed up:

Apple's CEO Tim Cook and senior VP of internet software and services Eddy Cue stick together in matching shirts.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook and senior VP of internet software and services Eddy Cue stick together in matching shirts.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


This is quite a trio: Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, and Dell CEO Michael Dell.

This is quite a trio: Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, and Dell CEO Michael Dell.

(Drew Angerer, Getty)


Former eBay CEO John Donahue braces himself for the coming week.

Former eBay CEO John Donahue braces himself for the coming week.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus flashes a smile to the press upon arrival.

Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus flashes a smile to the press upon arrival.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


Snap chairman Michael Lynton is there too. Expect a lot of people to ask him about the company's plunging stock.

Snap chairman Michael Lynton is there too. Expect a lot of people to ask him about the company's plunging stock.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


CEO of Nextdoor Nirav Tolia and wife Megha stroll in.

CEO of Nextdoor Nirav Tolia and wife Megha stroll in.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


CEO of Y Combinator Sam Altman arrives on the scene.

CEO of Y Combinator Sam Altman arrives on the scene.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffet gets ready to face his admirers.

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffet gets ready to face his admirers.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


CEO of Warner Brothers Entertainment Kevin Tsujihara gets ready to talk content.

CEO of Warner Brothers Entertainment Kevin Tsujihara gets ready to talk content.

(Drew Angerer, Getty)


GoPro CEO Nick Woodman smiles for the press.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman smiles for the press.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


Kleiner Perkins partner and former Electronic Arts exec Bing Gordon arrives dressed for the crowd in a sport coat.

Kleiner Perkins partner and former Electronic Arts exec Bing Gordon arrives dressed for the crowd in a sport coat.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


The Comcast/NBC Universal deal got off the ground in Sun Valley seven years ago. Vice chairman of NBC Universal Ron Meyer looks ready for round two.

The Comcast/NBC Universal deal got off the ground in Sun Valley seven years ago. Vice chairman of NBC Universal Ron Meyer looks ready for round two.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


CEO of Discovery Communications David Zaslav dons sunglasses while taking questions from the press.

CEO of Discovery Communications David Zaslav dons sunglasses while taking questions from the press.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


Thumbs up for COO of Twitter Anthony Noto. Twitter just named a new CFO, by the way.

Thumbs up for COO of Twitter Anthony Noto. Twitter just named a new CFO, by the way.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


General manager of IBM's Watson and former CEO of The Weather Company David Kenny makes an appearance and takes time to chat with the press

General manager of IBM's Watson and former CEO of The Weather Company David Kenny makes an appearance and takes time to chat with the press

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


Co-founder of New York based venture capital firm RRE Ventures Jim Robinson is already rocking this year's apparel

Co-founder of New York based venture capital firm RRE Ventures Jim Robinson is already rocking this year's apparel

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


He matches head of Key Square Group Scott Bessent.

He matches head of Key Square Group Scott Bessent.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


A security guard looks on as CEO of General Motors Mary Barra enters the resort.

A security guard looks on as CEO of General Motors Mary Barra enters the resort.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


President of TCS Capital Management Eric Semler gets his caffeine fix.

President of TCS Capital Management Eric Semler gets his caffeine fix.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)


