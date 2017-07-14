Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here are the companies that top the worldwide PC market today (HPQ)

Here are the companies that top the worldwide PC market today (HPQ)

HP is once again the undisputed king of the PC market.

IDC and Gartner, the two leading tech market research firms, both agree the California-based manufacturer now holds the top spot in the market share rankings. They only disagree about when it took the lead from Lenovo; Gartner says it just happened in the second quarter, while IDC says HP took the lead in the first quarter.

Regardless, HP can rightfully tout that it’s one of the few PC makers that's actually growing, as the chart below, which is based on Gartner's data and was put together for us by Statista, indicates.

But that may be a something of a hollow and potentially short-term victory. Worldwide PC shipments totaled 61.1 million this past quarter, Gartner said, a year-over-year decline that continues a years-long slump for the traditional PC market.

Both Gartner and IDC attributed the decline in part to component shortages, but the longer-term concerns for PCs remain. Most notably, tablets and smartphones are increasingly powerful, which has made it less necessary to buy a traditional computer.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider/Statista)

